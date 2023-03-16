(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is proposing an ordinance that would create a permanent policy for app-based workers to accrue and use paid sick time off.
In 2020, the city enacted the Paid Sick and Safe Time Off for Gig Workers Ordinance. The labor standard established temporary protections for food delivery network company workers and transportation network company drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the nature of delivery and transportation services provided by these workers could involve close contact with the public, they were at risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 and other illnesses,” the proposed ordinance states. “However, unlike employees covered by the Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance, these workers did not have a right to paid leave to stay home when sick because network companies hired them as independent contractors.”
The sick time ordinance for transportation network drivers ended on Jan. 1, 2023, when a statewide paid sick leave system established by a House bill took effect and preempted the city from regulating the field of drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft. For food delivery workers at companies such as Doordash, Uber Eats and GoPuff, these requirements will end on April 30.
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards estimates implementation and enforcement of the ordinance to cost $115,000 in 2023 and $148,000 in ongoing annual costs. If passed by the city council and signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, costs in 2023 would cover $46,000 for initial implementation activities, including the creation of model notice of rights and educational documents, translation and interpretation services, rulemaking, outreach and communication campaigns, as well as $69,000 for six months of salary for a senior investigator position.
On-going annual costs would cover the full year salary for the position and a reduced scope of outreach.
Paid sick time off would be used in 24-hour increments. One day of paid sick and safe time would accrue for every 30 days worked for the network company with a work-related stop in the city of Seattle, according to the ordinance.
The full Seattle City Council could consider the ordinance on March 21. If it passes, it would take effect on May 1 for food delivery network company workers. All other covered network companies would take effect on Jan. 13, 2024. That is the same day the city’s App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance takes effect.