(The Center Square) – A bill to procure new vessels for Washington State Ferries passed the Legislature and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his expected signature.
On Tuesday, Engrossed House Bill 1846 passed out of the House of Representatives on a 94-3 vote. Last week, the bill cleared the Senate on a 47-0 vote, but because the Senate had amended the bill it had to go back to the House for concurrence.
ESB 1846 would require a contract for up to five new hybrid diesel-electric ferries that can carry up to 144 vehicles. The contract must be for a minimum of two vessels. Also per the legislation, Washington boat builders would be offered a 13% credit for proposals for vessels constructed in state.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, estimated operating expenditures are $2.78 million for the 2023-25 biennium, $5.05 million for the 2025-27 biennium, and $3.47 million for the 2027-29 biennium.
“We’ve actually been trying to get new ferries on our waters for several years, but we’ve had issues reaching a deal with Washington-based boatbuilders,” Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, the bill’s prime sponsor, said in a news release. “That’s why we opened up the procurement to solicit bids from national boatbuilders.”
A recent legislative memo from the Washington Policy Center, a free-market think tank, was a mixed bag in terms of its assessment of the bill to acquire new ferries to replace WSF’s aging fleet of vessels.
Among the key findings of the memo authored by Charles Prestrud, director of WPC’s Center for Transportation:
- HB 1846 retains the requirement for hybrid-electric propulsion which is likely to result in ferries that are more costly to acquire than conventionally powered vessels.
- Despite the expedited process called for in HB 1846, fleet constraints are likely to result in service reductions through the end of the decade.
At a public hearing last month before the Senate Transportation Committee on companion legislation, Senate Bill 5760, research analysts at the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee spoke about a preliminary report released earlier this year on ferry design-build contracting and procurement.
“The legislative auditor concludes that the Legislature should consider revising state law to allow alternatives that increase the ferry acquisition speed and the value to the state,” Rebecca Connolly told the committee. “And Ferries should improve its cost estimating process, payment, and other practices.”
The report recommends the Legislature consider amending state law to allow WSF to use a best value selection process for ferry acquisition, as well as amending state law to allow WSF to offer a single nationwide RFP [request for proposal] that increases competition, offers in-state preference, and protects against the risk of a longer procurement process.
WSF was in the news recently when the ferry Walla Walla lost power and ran aground in Rich passage on Saturday afternoon on its way from Bremerton to Seattle. None of the nearly 600 passengers were hurt.