(The Center Square) – King County has completed a restoration project on the Cedar River east of the City of Renton with expectations that it will improve salmon habitat and reduce flood risks.
The nearly $18 million project was coordinated by the county’s Water and Land Resources Division. The project coincides with the progress King County made with the Rainbow Bend restoration project that was completed in 2013.
The King County Flood Control District contributed about 30% of the funding. The county also found necessary funds through over $12 million in grant funding from Washington state Floodplains-by-Design, Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration and State Salmon Recovery.
The Cedar River restoration project restored 52 acres of floodplain while creating side channels and replicating log jams to provide slower-water flow. Salmon have a better ability to feed and grow in slower waters, which in turn helps improve their chances of survival when they migrate to the ocean.
“This floodplain reconnection will significantly increase the amount and quality of habitat for multiple salmon species,” said Redmond City Council member Vanessa Kritzer and Bellevue City Councilmember John Stokes in a joint statement. “Floodplains provide places of refuge for young salmon to get out of fast-moving flood waters.”
King County Executive Dow Constantine said the completion of the restoration project advances his Clean Water Healthy Habitat initiative that commits to spending $9 billion over the course of the decade on improvements to water quality and habitat throughout King County.
King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks Media Relations Coordinator Doug Williams directed The Center Square to the initiative's strategic plan, which estimates that restoration of open spaces, forestry, shorelines, watershed, fish passage and land protection will cost approximately $548 million; habitat maintenance is another $382 million.
Maintaining current wastewater treatment costs comes in at $5.66 billion and $2.5 billion for combined sewer stormwater control.
By opening the 52 acres of the Cedar River, county officials expect flood-risks to decrease for neighboring communities. The King County Flood Control District previously acquired the neighboring Riverside Mobile Home Park for $6.9 million in 2017 due to its high flood risk. The county made residents relocate. In total, the move costed $7.5 million, according to the county.