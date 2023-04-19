(The Center Square) – Bellevue School District is spending $37,210 to send over half of the student body at International School to attend a Bible camp in Olympia in September.
According to data from the Bellevue School District, 325 students at International School will attend the Black Lake Bible Camp, with the objective of “community building opportunity for students.”
Enrollment at International School in the current school year is 593. The 325 students attending Black Lake Bible Camp make up 54% of the school.
International School is a 6th through 12th grade choice school with lottery selection with approximately 90 students in each grade level. Students take seven core subjects for seven years to promote "depth of learning."
The Black Lake Bible Camp is a Christian camp and retreat center that “exists to be used by God in the physical and spiritual formation of youth, families and communities,” according to the camp’s website.
The camp’s goal is “to provide an opportunity for each camper and guest to experience God’s redeeming love and receive the salvation he offers through faith in Jesus Christ.”
The 325 International School students who will attend the bible camp in September are going at an average cost of $114 per student in Bellevue School District general fund expenses. Last school year, International School spent $16,506 per student, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Bellevue School District allocated approximately $808,500 for travel expenses in the 2022-2023 school year budget. The previous school year saw $942,500 being used for travel.
Bellevue School District did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publication.