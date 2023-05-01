(The Center Square) – With the failed effort to recriminalize fentanyl possession this legislative session via Senate Bill 5536 following the State Supreme Court’s Blake decision, local governments have offered a variety of responses or actions on how to address the issue within their jurisdictions. The Center Square reached out to 11 counties throughout the state to inquire as to their plan moving forward.
Here were their responses.
Criminalize
- King County: County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn has introduced an ordinance that would make public drug use a misdemeanor.
Not Criminalize
[none]
Unknown
- Spokane County: County Communications Manager Jared Webley wrote in an email “Those conversations among Commissioners and Law Enforcement have been happening this week and will likely continue as the Commissioners convene on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
- Thurston County: County Commission Public Information Supervisor Meghan Porter wrote in an email that “the county is still assessing the impacts of SB 5526 not passing.”
- Cowlitz County: Commissioner Dennis Weber wrote in an email that “our Prosecuting Attorney is working with the Sheriff and the Longview & Kelso Police Chiefs to develop a coordinated response for our BOCC [Board of County Commissioners] and city councils.
- Kitsap County: Commissioner Robert Gelder wrote in an email that “the county is still assessing, along with the cities, the results of [SB] 5536 not passing. And the possibility of a special session being called as the best solution is a statewide, consistent approach.”
- Yakima County: Commissioner Amanda McKinney wrote in an email they plan to introduce an ordinance “but I do not have a draft approved yet.”
The counties that have not yet responded to The Center Square are Snohomish County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Benton County, Clark County, and Skagit County.
The Center Square reporter Tom Gantert contributed to this story.