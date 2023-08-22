(The Center Square) – King County is awarding its first two grants as part of a new $3 million grant program to support public entities in developing local priority hire programs to build up the construction industry workforce.
The city of SeaTac and Highline School District will receive a combined $800,000 for construction projects that intend to utilize the county’s priority hire framework program to ensure that workers are hired from economically distressed areas in King County.
The $3 million in funding for the grant program stems from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"Priority hire is a critical workforce and economic development strategy that provides people access to good-paying careers and a path to long-term economic security, while building a diverse workforce in the trades that reflects our communities," King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. "I am pleased that the City of SeaTac and Highline School District have chosen to join King County by investing in opportunities that allow our residents - and our region - to thrive."
SeaTac was given $300,000 out of the $800,000 in grant funding. The city plans to utilize the grant as part of its $15 million 34th Avenue South Phase Two Project that seeks to improve pedestrian safety. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025. The project includes a community workforce agreement to bring on workers from economically distressed areas.
The Highline School District was awarded $500,000 for the demolition of Tyee High School and the construction of a new high school that can accommodate 1,200 students. According to the county, the district’s project will include a community workforce agreement to ensure workers from economically distressed areas are hired as well.
"This grant supports our Highline promise for every student to graduate prepared for the future they choose,” Highline School District Superintendent Ivan Duran said. “It will provide greater opportunities for our students and families to obtain living wage jobs and apprenticeships in their own community."
The King County Priority Hire Grant Program builds off of the county’s workforce and economic development strategy established in 2016 that fosters opportunities for good-paying careers in the construction industry on King County public work projects of $5 million or more.