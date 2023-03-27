(The Center Square) – The Seattle/King County region had the second highest number of homeless veterans in a major city region last year, according to part one of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 homelessness assessment.
The assessment report reveals that the Seattle/King County region had 855 homeless veterans last year. That is second to the Los Angeles city and county area, which had 3,456 homeless veterans.
Seattle/King County and Los Angeles combined have 13% of the national share of homeless veterans in the U.S., according to the assessment’s data.
King County officials are aware of the homeless veterans issue. County Executive Dow Constantine has pushed for a renewal of the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy that is set to expire at the end of 2023.
The levy was first passed by voters in 2005. It was renewed in 2017 with the addition of senior services. Constantine previously said the levy successfully “served more than 27,000 veterans, service members and their families with fewer eligibility barriers than many federal programs.”
Generated funds would be allocated towards programs that help veterans and seniors transition to affordable housing, provide access to job training and employment services, access emergency financial assistance, obtain domestic violence advocacy, and receive behavioral health treatment.
The six-year levy is anticipated to generate an estimated $581 million, if voters approve the proposal in the August election. However, the King County Council must vote to put the proposal on ballots. The council is expected to do so by May.
The King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy would be assessed at 10 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, and is estimated to cost approximately $84 per year for a median-priced home in 2024, according to the proposal.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 homelessness assessment revealed that the Seattle/King County region had the third highest number of unsheltered homeless people amongst major city areas with 13,368. That trailed New York City with 61,840 and Los Angeles with 65,111.