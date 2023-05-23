(The Center Square) - The City of Seattle is considering an ordinance that would limit the ability of companies employing app-based workers to deactivate their accounts based on specific criteria and only after an investigation has occurred. Proponents within City Hall say the proposal would create better job security for those workers, while detractors argue the idea is fraught with privacy and safety concerns.
"Public safety is our top priority, and we simply cannot support a proposal that undermines this core belief," Washington Food Industry Association President Tammie Hetrick said in a statement. "As private businesses, our members have the right to refuse service to anyone. Our members have experienced dangerous incidents in their stores and they need the ability to respond quickly when public safety is an issue. The council's proposal interferes with our ability to proactively head off a potentially dangerous situation, creating unsafe conditions for both employees and customers."
Under the draft ordinance proposed by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, all companies with 250 or more app-based workers would have to create "reasonable policies" for deactivating accounts and "provide app-based workers notice, records, and human review of all deactivations."
If a complaint is lodged against that worker, the company must conduct an investigation that proves by "a preponderance of evidence" that the app-based worker violated the company's deactivation policy. The worker would be given 14 days' notice prior to deactivation and an opportunity to challenge the decision. The worker would also be able to appeal to the city's Office of Labor Standards, or OLS.
The company would be exempt from investigating further if the worker is found to have engaged in egregious misconduct, which includes but is limited to the following:
- Endangering public safety of a customer or other person
- Intentionally causes economic harm to a customer, other person, or the network company
- Theft
- Fraud
- Robbery
- Burglary
- Prostitution
- Reckless driving, and
- Driving under the influence
Among those opposed to the proposed ordinance is the Coalition of Washington Businesses and Workers, which said in a statement that the proposal "sets back years of progress on creating policies that ensure safe working conditions at Seattle businesses by giving 1099 contractors the right to access private information about a customer who files a complaint leading to deactivation. Nowhere in local employment law is there a comparable provision giving a terminated regular, full-time employee the same type of allowance due to concerns about safety and retribution, and independent contractor law should account for the same concerns."
The statement also notes that the use of racially insensitive language by an app-based worker "would not be eligible for immediate deactivation under this bill."
DoorDash Northwest Government Relations Manager Anna Powell said in a statement that "as currently drafted, the Council's legislation would limit our ability to take action in the rare cases of emotionally harmful behavior and fails to account for consumer and merchant privacy. We are working with the Council and other stakeholders to reach a workable resolution, and want to be clear that this policy is not in the best interest of businesses or consumers in its current form."
Washington Retail Association Policy and Government Affairs Vice President Mark Johnson wrote in a statement that "app-based workers are rarely deactivated, but when they are, we need to know that third party platforms have the ability to protect our business partners' and customers' right to allege a complaint and to review potentially dangerous behavior and act appropriately."
If enacted by the City Council, it would take effect June 1, 2024, and enforcement would begin on Jan. 1, 2025.