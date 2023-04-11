(The Center Square) – The Spokane International Airport is losing a bit around the edges, and gaining a little in the pocketbook. One dollar, to be exact.
The land being sold will be used for two infrastructure improvement projects in the West Plains area near Spokane International Airport, which will include a minor water right of way easement, and a major road upgrade.
The nearly 12 acres in total consists of two separate plots, the smaller water easement to the south east of the airport, and road improvement project near the western edge of airport property.
Just under 10 acres of that 12 is the portion being sold to the county for the low price of $1, according to a presentation by Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter to the Spokane County board of commissioners on Monday.
This comes just weeks after the Spokane International Airport received a $30 million dollar loan from public funds for its $150 million expansion project, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The plot being sold consists of 9.5 acres on a north-south stretch of Craig Road between Highway 902 and McFarlane Road.
“We will be conveying this property for a dollar, recognizing that [Spokane County] is coming through making a very considerable investment that we believe will provide enhanced value to the currently vacant airport property that is surplus to our needs,” said Krauter in the meeting before adding, “It’s our intention to move very quickly to closing so that the county can move forward knowing that it has this right of way.”
The investment Krauter spoke of is a project to bypass the intersection of Craig and Thorpe roads by removing 90 degree t-intersection and replacing it with a more gradually sloped interchange, improving driver ergonomics and traffic flow for the area.
A closing date on the sale is not yet solidified, but would be at least 60 days after the project's review period contingent on both Spokane City and County board as well as Federal Aviation Administration approval.
Interchange improvements would help support increased traffic from the adjacent Rail-Truck Transload facility, as well as traffic from the nearby Amazon distribution center.
Commissioner Al French noted that the project, if approved, will start construction later this year.
Bids have not yet been finalized.
The water easement, to the southwest of the airport just north of I-90, extends from 2.9 acres of land the airport sold in 2021 for $345,000 to the City of Spokane for improvement to the local water distribution infrastructure. As part of that purchase and sale agreement, the easement was negotiated for no additional cost.
It consists of a 3,099 foot long 30 foot wide stretch of property following existing roads, coming to a total of 2.1 acres which is coming under the purview of the City of Spokane.
After Krauter finished his presentation, Commissioner French joked, “Can we do anything about that purchase price?” before adding “This is a great partnership between the airport and the county, we don’t have to buy land so we can invest [that money] in infrastructure.”