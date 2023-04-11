(The Center Square) – The Washington State Legislature has voted to permanently repeal capital punishment in the state.
Back in October 2018 in State v. Gregory, the Washington State Supreme Court declared the state’s application of the death penalty was unconstitutional, saying it was “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.”
On Friday, the House voted 58-39 to pass Senate Bill 5087 that would remove remaining references to the death penalty from state law.
SB 5087 passed the Senate on a 34-14 vote on Feb. 1.
The Legislature’s passage of the bill does not sit well with some lawmakers at a time when crime-related legislation – police pursuit reform and drug possession – remains a hot topic in the last few weeks of this year’s session.
Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane, whose sister was a victim of Green River Killer Gary Ridgway, spoke out against SB 5087 on Friday from the House floor, noting the death penalty was used as leverage against the convicted murderer to find the location of many of his victims’ remains.
“And if it were not for the death penalty and that man being afraid of dying himself, those families would not have justice,” she said during an emotional address. “They would not have their loved ones’ remains returned for proper burial. Madame speaker, this is wrong. It should go to a vote of the people.”
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, took a more technical approach in his opposition to the legislation.
“The justifications for this misleading action are brittle and legalistic. They're based on a convoluted reading of the State v. Gregory opinion. That opinion clearly notes that the death penalty is not unconstitutional per se in Washington state; rather, the Court’s ruling states, 'the underlying issues that underpin our holding [in this opinion] are rooted in the arbitrary manner in which the death penalty is generally administered,’” he said in a Monday news release.
“So, it was how the death penalty was administered that the Court found unconstitutional – not the penalty itself. Because the Court did not find the death penalty per se unconstitutional, the sections repealing it in Senate Bill 5087 don't belong in the bill.”
Walsh was also critical of the manner in which the bill was passed.
“On Good Friday, with few media outlets or people paying attention, the House debated and passed this extremely divisive measure on a nearly party-line vote,” he said. “The bill claims to be a collection of narrow, technical corrections. It is not. In fact, it's a fundamental change to state law with regard to the state's use of the death penalty in certain cases of violent crimes.”
Gov. Jay Inslee, who in 2014 issued a moratorium on executions in Washington, is expected to sign the bill when it comes across his desk.
In the aftermath of the state Supreme Court’s decision, several previous efforts in the Legislature to get the death penalty off the books did not pan out.
On September 10, 2010, Cal Coburn Brown became the last person to be executed in Washington.