(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry as part of a nationwide outbreak that has sickened 104 people in 31 states.
In Washington, cases have been reported in Kitsap, Spokane, Yakima, King, Grant, Thurston, Skagit, and Cowlitz counties. While no deaths have been reported, four people in the state have been hospitalized.
Salmonellosis is an infection with a bacteria called Salmonella, which live in the intestinal tracts of animals, including birds. The bacteria is usually transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal feces.
In humans, the most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Symptoms typically occur between 12 hours and 36 hours after exposure and last from two to seven days. Older people, the young, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe disease.
“If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from Salmonella infection,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer, said in a Thursday news release. “Always wash your hands with soap and water after you've touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with.”
The Department of Health’s website has a section specifically dedicated to caring for and safely handling backyard poultry.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections in the U.S. every year, including 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths. It is the second leading cause of foodborne illness in the country, after norovirus.
There are 600 to 800 case of Salmonella reported in Washington state annually, per the Department of Health.