(The Center Square) – For every divided vote on the Spokane City Council, the political tide moves in the other direction, and all members of the Council are of one voice. A recent unanimous vote to override a mayoral veto was that sea change.
Coming off the divided 5 -2 vote which ended in indefinitely suspending debate on the Safe Open Spaces Act, an ordinance to deal with the state Legislature's inaction on drug possession, the Council presented a unified front to bring further transparency and accountability to the City of Spokane's budgeting process.
"I can support much of this ordinance, the added communication, and hopefully smoother process that will result. However, there are aspects of this legislation that operationally will be extremely difficult to comply with and will put added strain on the Finance department that is already understaffed and overworked," said Mayor Nadine Woodward in her letter to Council vetoing the resolution.
The Council passed C36373 unanimously last month. It will amend the Spokane Municipal Code to include two additional subsections. One concerns the budget monitoring and review process for the current fiscal year. The other deals with projections for the following fiscal year.
"This was really an informational ordinance to help Council make some better decisions," said Councilmember Michael Cathcart, who sponsored the ordinance. "It would give us more through monthly reports. It would give us some additional information each quarter. Really important would be that it would provide all of the end-year balances and end-year information in mid-May so that by July 1, we could consider the potential of a supplemental budget."
The two changes Mayor Woodward requested were the current budget mid-year reporting be due in June instead of May, and that a section that calls for suggestions from the Mayor and her Administration on how to "rectify material budget inaccuracies" be struck entirely.
Both changes which Councilmemeber Cathcart opposed.
"We really need to have that input from the Administration to make those challenging, yes, very tough decisions because ultimately it's going to be [the Council] who are going to be the ones making the vote to [correct the budget]," Cathcart commented on Mayor Woodward's request.
The ordinance brought up discussions about the financial future of the City of Spokane, and one thing several members of the Council agreed on, is the city would be facing some hard financial truths in the coming years.
"We do have some real financial challenges before the city, and that's before the year ends. We're not talking about 2024 yet," said Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson after voicing her support for the veto override.
Council President Breean Beggs said, "We have a rough road ahead [financially], but there's no shying away from those hard choices," before throwing his support behind the override vote.
"I think [this ordinance] is important. People are saying Council is always at odds, [we] always don't agree, and this is one of those times where we do," said Councilmember Lori Kinnear shortly before the vote.
The motion to override the veto carried in a 7-0 vote, with the Council presenting a unified front for budget accountability and transparency.