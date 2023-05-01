(The Center Square) – Seattle City Light has submitted a final license application for its 50-year Skagit River Hydroelectric Project with an estimated cost of $1.3 billion.
The project is a series of three dams along the Skagit River that provide 20% of Seattle City Light’s power. It is set to expire in 2025.
City Light said the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project prioritizes providing flood-risk management for communities downriver, rather than prioritizing power generation. The department is also including new measures in the final license application that reflect local tribal interests and promote a healthy watershed.
“The next license will dictate how we operate the dams for decades and it’s crucial that we carefully balance the need for renewable energy with the need to respect tribal interests and be good stewards of the watershed,” City Light General Manager Debra Smith said in a press release on April 28.
In the licensing application’s statement of costs and financing, it states that City Light has two sources of funding to meet the costs of new development and proposed changes to the $1.3 billion project. This includes City Light generating cash from operations, retail revenue, wholesale revenue and other revenue sources to pay operating expenses, taxes, debt service and some capital requirements.
Generated revenue from operations can vary between $10 million and $150 million per year, according to the statement.
The other source is borrowing money from private markets to meet capital requirements above the amount met with cash from operations. However, as of December 2021, City Light had $2.6 billion in outstanding debt and was borrowing every six to 24 months depending on capital markets and cash balances.
The license would take a “whole-ecosystem approach” to managing the project’s effects on the watershed. City Light said it is responding to native tribes along the Skagit River that have requested more water flow through the area they deem culturally important.
The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, National Marine Fisheries and other consulting parties have strongly urged City Light to include a fish passage program across all three dams into its license application. The department worked with the local tribes to develop the program to protect and restore fish populations throughout the river. The Skagit River is home to five species of salmon.
The department spent more than $28 million in relicensing research across multiple years.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will do a multi-year review as part of the relicensing process before it is set to expire in 2025.