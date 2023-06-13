(The Center Square) – After a nearly four-hour marathon session of readings, debate, public testimony, and votes, the Spokane City Council passed Ordinance Number C39397. The ordinance allows the investigation of the Chief of Police to fall under the purview of the Office of the Police Ombudsman.
The ombudsman office is an investigative body consisting of five appointed members, one by the Spokane Police Officers Guild, one by the Lieutenants and Captains Association, one by the City Council, one by the mayor, and the fifth selected by those four members.
Police Chief Craig Meidl was less than supportive of the idea, taking his concerns directly to the public in a video titled "Meidl's Minute Chief responds to proposed OPO ordinance."
"This entire process started many months ago under the false narrative that I refuse to cooperate with an investigation being conducted by the ombudsman," said Meidl in the video.
"What is not being covered is that I did provide an interview to the ombudsman's office, even answering questions that were beyond the scope of the allegations. Regardless this false narrative continues to be unreported and unrecognized," Meidl went on to say.
The Chief's main concern was the ordinance inserting the ombudsman's office as a potential roadblock to his duty to execute the wishes of his chief executive, Mayor Nadine Woodward.
Based on the 6-1 vote, the city council disagreed.
"Tonight, the City Council restored the intent of Spokane voters to empower the independent Office of Police Ombudsman to carry out its investigative and reporting duties to support better policing for Spokane," said Council President Breean Beggs.
According to the news release, the purpose of the ordinance is "confirming Section 129 of the City Charter's delegation of power to the Office of Police Ombudsman (OPO) to investigate police conduct independently."
It was also noted that the ordinance brings the Spokane Municipal Code in line with the City Charter provision passed with almost 70% approval in 2013.
That provision established the Office of the Police Ombudsman, as outlined in Title 4, Chapter 32 of the SMC.
One commenter, Justice Forall, agreed wholeheartedly with the ordinance, ironically citing Meidl's video as evidence.
"If you watch a video that was released today by the Chief of Police called Meidl's Minute," said Justice. "You have the chief of police saying the only person who should have authority over him and investigating him, is the same person who gave him the position, and in the same video he states he is in political alignment with."
"That is the definition of terrible oversight," Justice added.
The debate about this ordinance lasted nearly an hour of the four-hour session, with half of that being council commentary.
During this period, Councilmember Cathcart introduced an amendment to bring similar oversight to all department hands, not just the police chief. The amendment received broad support but ultimately failed to pass the vote and was filed away for later revisiting.
"I think it assures the public that there's not corruption happening in the city government," said Councilmember Zack Zappone, speaking about the amendment.
"I think that's the fear right now. When we're hearing and seeing this, it seems like there is no checks and balances on the mayor's ability, or any mayor's relationship with their cabinet, if they're the only person doing investigation into their cabinet," Zappone went on, adding "I believe it's our role as council to do that oversight."
After a lengthy debate, the bill passed 6-1, with Councilmember Jonathan Bingle being the lone dissenting vote.