(The Center Square) – Throughout the course of her 42-minute “State of the City” address, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward shared many stories from community members. The threads connecting them wove around public safety, housing security, and mental health.
“Personal safety is essential to the choices we make about where we live, where we work, and where we pursue our passions,” said Woodward, before going on to add that she and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl have “made a commitment to increase public safety through a law-and-order approach.”
Woodward addressed a crowd of 400 Thursday at the Spokane Convention Center’s ballroom. She thanked cabinet members, department heads, and the rest of her staff for their hard work over the past year, and invited everyone else to pitch in to help solve the city’s problems.
“There is a seat at the table for anyone willing to set aside differences and work respectfully together on the things Spokane needs,” she said.
Addressing the city’s fentanyl epidemic, Woodward mentioned that she and Meidl have been regulars at the state Legislature “testifying in support of bills to return accountability to laws that allow drug possession in our state.”
That epidemic has become acute for the region, with deaths from fentanyl related overdoses up over 1200% since 2017, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Woodward spoke of an upcoming ordinance she hopes will make it through the city council that would curb the public use of drugs, calling it saying “another way to get people the help they need while respecting the use of public spaces for all of us.”
She also touched on the inability of local law enforcement to properly protect the community due to changes in police pursuit laws.
“Sadly, we’ve allowed our state to remove some of the very interventions that help law enforcement redirect damaging behaviors,” Woodward went on. “We’re working hard to get back a balanced solution that meets the needs of all involved.”
Woodward added that Spokane is not alone in this struggle.
“We’ve joined other communities around the state in advocating for a return of police pursuits, by lowering the standard to reasonable suspicion, rather than the higher probable cause threshold, to send an equally clear message that there will be accountability if you break the law,” she said.
On the housing security front, Woodward highlighted the $33 million in grant funding she helped secure to provide assistance to keep those in need with a roof over their heads, before finishing her remarks.
“Community is about more than any one of us; it’s about all of us,” the mayor said.