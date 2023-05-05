(The Center Square) – In the recently approved capital budget for the 2023-25 budget biennium, three state legislators have worked together to secure $170 million for their constituents in Washington's 13th district, with a large chunk of that going to fund expansions at Central Washington University.
Senator Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, along with Representatives Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, worked together to secure the funding for the three-county legislative district that spans from Easton to Moses Lake and as far south as Yakima.
"While I wish we could have funded everything, I think the compromise that was approved makes smart investments where we can. I'm pleased with the robust level of funding for our communities, particularly around health care access, outdoor recreation, and education," said Warnick, who was a lead negotiator of the budget for the Senate Republicans.
The bulk of the funding, $111 million in this case, will go towards projects at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. That funding spans seven different projects, with $92.6 million going toward constructing a new Humanities & Social Science Complex.
The complex, which has been in the works since 2019, has yet to start the formal bidding process – which is expected to take most of June and July – with ground-breaking on construction to happen sometime late summer or early fall.
The budget also includes a category for Community Projects, which are projects that originated in local municipalities and sought funding at the state level. Those projects, listed below, received nearly $4 million in funding this year.
- $1.03 million for the Ellensburg Rodeo Grandstands
- $573,000 for FISH Food Bank Expansion Ellensburg
- $258,000 for Larson Playfield Irrigation Conversion in Moses Lake
- $85,000 for the Menastash Grange Revitalization and Expansion in Ellensburg
- $1.16 million for Yakima's MLK Jr. Park & Swimming Pool
- $77,000 for the Rosalyn Old City Hall Community Center
- $518,000 for the Ellensburg Pond to Pines Infrastructure
"This spending plan will make a lasting impact on our communities in the 13th District and across the state. It was great to see such a strong bipartisan effort at an important time for our local economies and communities," said Dent in a statement.
While the budget has made it through the House and Senate legislative processes, it has not yet been signed by Governor Inslee.
A full list of projects, including the breakdown in dollar amounts, can be found on Senator Warnick's website.