(The Center Square) – Two ideologically-opposed Washington think tanks see the state’s most recent revenue forecast predicting less money to spend over the next several years very differently.
According to the forecast, Washington’s projected revenue for the current 2021-23 biennium ending in June is up by $194 million, but revenue is anticipated to fall by $483 million for the upcoming 2023-25 biennium and $541 million for the 2025-27 biennium.
The progressive Washington State Budget & Policy Center framed Monday’s forecast in terms of not enough money for the state to meet its obligations to Washingtonians.
“Under Washington’s current tax structure, $830 million fewer resources will be available to communities over the next four years than previously anticipated, according to new projections from the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council," senior fellow Andy Nicholas wrote in a Tuesday reaction. “Even before today’s unwelcome downward revision, lawmakers faced significant challenges in crafting a budget that would merely preserve the inequitable status quo."
Those challenges include historically high inflation rates and economic uncertainty stoked by fears that a recession is looming.
He called for new taxes to make for the expected loss in revenue in the coming years.
“In the remaining few weeks of the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers must focus on equitably freeing up new public revenues by ensuring the wealthiest households and large corporations pay what they owe to build healthy, vibrant communities in the years ahead,” Nicholas said.
Jason Mercier, head of government reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, has a different take.
“Today’s revenue forecast showed a decrease from prior projections,” he began in his Monday assessment. “Also, today’s revenue forecast showed revenue is still increasing biennium over biennium. How can both these be true? Because a slowing of an increase is still an increase.”
Mercier went on to explain that while projected revenue increases slowed, budget writers will have more money to spend in 2023-25 than they did in 2021-23.
That assessment is backed up by the fact total state revenues, according to the ERFC revenue review, are expected to grow 20.7% between the 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennia and 2.4% between the 2021-23 and 2023-25 biennia.
“The forecasted total of GF-S, ELTA, OPA and WEIA revenue for the 2021-23 biennium is $64.146 billion, an increase of 20.7% over 2019-21 biennial revenue, and forecasted total revenue for the 2023-25 biennium is $65.702 billion, an increase of 2.4% over expected 2021-23 biennial revenue,” the revenue review reads. “Forecasted total revenue for the 2025-27 biennium is $70.342 billion, an increase of 7.1% over expected 2023-25 biennial revenue.”
Washington may end up with more revenue than expected because forecast calculations do not include federal funds or any revenue generated from the state’s quarterly carbon emissions auctions as part of the Climate Commitment Act. The first auction was held last month and generated approximately $300 million.
The Senate will release its operating budget on Thursday. The House is expected to release its version of the operating budget next Monday. A final spending bill will then be negotiated between the two chambers and sent to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk before the session ends on April 23.