(The Center Square) – The Seattle Mariners, Major League Baseball and the City of Seattle are committing over $2 million towards programs and field renovations to support the city’s youth.
The announcement was made as the Major League Baseball All-Star Game approaches at T-Mobile Park in Seattle throughout the weekend of July 7.
The $2 million is part of the All-Star Legacy initiative, which is a partnership between the league and the host-team that donates towards local community initiatives. According to Major League Baseball, the league and host all-star clubs have donated more than $100 million through the All-Star Legacy initiative.
“Each year, when Major League Baseball has our All-Star Game, we’re very thoughtful with our hosts in terms of really making sure that we’re authentic and leaving a legacy,” Major League Baseball Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility April Brown said at a press conference on May 22.
The $2 million will go towards field renovations, an intramural league for middle-school aged youth, facility refurbishments, degree attainment aid for Shoreline College through United Way of King County’s “Bridge to Finish” program and a scholarship through Seattle Colleges Foundation.
Rainier Playfield will have added turf for its baseball and softball fields as part of the announced funding. These fields will serve as the home field for the Rainier District Little League.
The league said additional efforts will support military families, children with special needs and environmental sustainability practices.
“This is something that will remain in our community for decades to come,” Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President Fred Rivera said. “So hopefully, when we host the next All-Star Game in 20-some years, folks will say, ‘I remember what they did in 2023.’”