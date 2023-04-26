(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward stood before a crowd at the Spokane Police Department South Precinct in the East Central neighborhood to pre-empt an announcement by the City Council.
"Unfortunately, the majority on our city council has been very critical of the community engagement practices of our chief," began Woodward, flanked by Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle.
"Just about an hour from now, [the City Council] will discuss a resolution that stifles voices in our community engagement and the chief's ability to engage with the people he serves," continued Woodward. "I am deeply concerned about the council's insistence on keeping alive a topic that has already gone through an independent investigation by the office of the police ombudsman."
That resolution, brought forward by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilmember Lori Kinnear, was indeed discussed later Monday, and they presented a much different view of its intended purpose than the mayor put forward.
The debate hinges around one section of the Spokane Municipal Code, Title 4, Chapter 32, Section 030, Subsection Q, which reads "Complaints regarding the chief of police shall be directed to the mayor and investigated by the city's human resources department."
Mayor Woodward contends that the investigation concluded with the ombudsman report released last December, Council President Beggs claims that same investigation raised additional questions that need answering.
"The office of the police ombudsman is not allowed to make conclusions about violations of city policy or law. They can make factual observations from their perspective. They're also not allowed to investigate directly the Chief of Police. This resolution is just calling out the mayor to do what's required under the code," said Beggs in the meeting before going on to note that additional complaints against the Chief have arisen as a result of the ombudsman investigation.
In an attempt to diffuse what had become a politically charged debate, and remind members and the public that the resolution "is not just about investigating potentially inappropriate behavior by our Chief of Police," Councilmember Kinnear pointed out that "the resolution formally asks for an investigation of all non-represented city staff to determine if any actions published in the report from the Office of the Police Ombudsman violated city policies or procedures or state law."
Councilmember Cathcart, who was at the news conference hours earlier with the mayor, asked, "Will the ombudsman be here to answer questions [about the report] next week?
To which Beggs responded, "It's not on the agenda, but I think we could get the ombudsman, and maybe that's a good next step."
Further debate on the resolution, along with public comment, is expected on the Council agenda next month.