(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his office’s plan to prioritize the restoration of the downtown core in his 2023 State of the City address.
Following a year in which the city saw nearly 50,000 cases of crime, Harrell emphasized hope for a better 2023. Citing how the district is home to 100,000 residents and over 320,000 jobs, the mayor sees Downtown Seattle as the “undisputed economic engine and cultural hub of our region.”
“I am bullish on our downtown,” Harrell said in his address. “The problems we are facing are not insurmountable and the opportunities, therefore, are immense.”
Harrell’s focus will be on addressing crime and drug use in the downtown district. The mayor said he walked around downtown earlier this month and saw that downtown safety concerns were real. This included witnessing people using fentanyl.
The mayor announced the Downtown Activation Plan, which will look at immediate strategies to make downtown safer and more welcoming. This includes filling vacant storefronts along converting office space to housing to creating what his office calls a “linear arts-entertainment-culture district.”
“We need to recognize that [Seattle’s downtown] office space may never fill up as before,” Harrell said. “We need more housing options, so let’s make downtown affordable for everyone who wants to live there.”
Harrell mentioned in his address that Amazon’s decision to require its employees to work at their respective offices is a good thing for the Downtown Seattle core. However, safety is seen as an importance for returning workers and residents. The district has so far seen the most violent crime reports throughout the city, including one homicide in the first month of 2023, according to the Seattle Police Department crime dashboard.
Last year there were 590 deaths by overdose in Seattle, according to Harrell. The mayor also announced that the city will launch the Neighborhood-Focused Unified Care Team, which brings a neighborhood-level focus to helping those experiencing homelessness connect with places to go and providing services to keep city public spaces clean.
Seattle Metro Chamber President Rachel Smith applauded Harrell’s address for prioritizing public safety and revitalizing the downtown area.
“Mayor Harrell's policy priorities mirror what we hear from both our member businesses and the voters,” Smith said in a statement. “As Mayor Harrell pointed out, it is time to pay attention to the essentials – now let's get to work."