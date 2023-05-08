(The Center Square) – The City of Bellevue is unsuccessful so far in finding an operator of its pilot program intended to help homeless people living in their vehicles.
The Safe Parking pilot program seeks to provide a parking area that is off-street for homeless people living in their vehicles. The Lincoln Center in Bellevue is the set location for the program, with 37,000 square feet of parking space. The center is city-owned, but has been used as an interim men's shelter by Congregations for the Homeless.
In January, the city council staff noted that the area is expected to hold 20 vehicles of any size. That is roughly 24% of the most recent count of Bellevue residents living in their cars, which was 83 in 2021.
The city first issued a request for proposals in February, but no viable operators came forward, according to a press release. A second request for proposals has now been issued, with any interested human services organizations to send applications by May 18.
The city dedicated up to $450,000 annually in 2023 and 2024 to implement the pilot program as part of the city’s homelessness response efforts. The Bellevue City Council identified the need for a safe parking program as a priority in 2021.
Vehicle dwellers would have close access to services such as bathrooms, water and showers through the Safe Parking pilot program. The contracted program’s staff members will be tasked with helping vehicle dwellers achieve permanent housing through resources such as employment and education assistance, help with navigating housing systems, obtaining documentation of identity and overcoming health barriers.
If an operator is selected, the council must approve the contract before the program can begin.
The chosen operator of the program will then need to complete a site safety plan and must ensure the program is able to successfully support clients and engage with the surrounding community.
The Bellevue City Manager’s Office did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publication.