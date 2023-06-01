(The Center Square) - State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, announced his 2024 bid for the Washington state governor’s office on Thursday.
The moderate Democrat joins four other candidates in the race to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced he won’t seek a fourth term earlier this year.
“There is no candidate for governor at this point focused on the biggest challenges facing our state including affordable housing, reducing homelessness, creating jobs and making neighborhoods safe,” Mullet said in prepared remarks. “Too many families can’t afford, even on good salaries, the rising cost of living. Too many families are worried about the direction of public safety in our state, which is why we need different leadership in Olympia.”
Mullet has a history of clashing with members of his own party. He has used his position as the vice chair of the Washington State Senate Ways & Means Committee to urge fiscal restraint.
The small business owner is running against taxes as the solution to every problem. He voted against the long term care payroll tax, saying it is a regressive tax with limited and non-portable benefits.
“As a small business owner, Mark has seen first hand that many of our younger workers are not saving for retirement, and that is often because there is not always a simple path to have money deducted from their paycheck and put into a retirement account,” his campaign website reads. “If elected Governor, Mark’s goal will be to instead focus on a streamlined system to make sure that every Washington worker has access to a payroll deduction for a retirement account.”
Mullet openly disagreed with Inslee’s plan to increase the state’s bonding capacity for housing. Mullet also co-sponsored a bill to limit gubernatorial emergency powers.
Other gubernatorial candidates so far include two Democrats, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Democratic Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, and two Republicans, Raul Garcia, a doctor from Yakima who also ran for governor in 2020, and former U.S. Army Special Forces member, Semi Bird.
Mullet promised to focus on affordable housing, creating safer neighborhoods, and stopping climate change if elected in a news release announcing his candidacy. He also pledges to support Washington farmers and invest in skills training and manufacturing.
Endorsements for the state senator include Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Yakima Mayor Janice Dekkio and Adrift Hospitality owner Tiffany Turner.