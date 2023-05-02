(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has declared his campaign for the Washington state governor position in next year’s election.
His announcement comes one day after current Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced he will not seek reelection after serving in the state’s executive role since 2013.
Ferguson said in his announcement on Twitter, that since he first ran for office in 2003, he has “run grassroots, people-powered campaigns.” The attorney general added his new campaign will refuse to take money from large corporations.
Ferguson cited his achievements since being first elected as Washington attorney general in an attached video. This includes when he blocked then-President Donald Trump’s first executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, won a lawsuit against the Consumer Brands Association for intentionally violating Washington state campaign finance laws, and proposing legislation to block 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet, which was granted.
“I’ve never been afraid to take on big fights,” Ferguson said in his announcement. “From the Trump Admin and gun lobby to anti-abortion extremists and corporate interests, I’ve taken on powerful adversaries, and won.”
Ferguson is the first to announce his campaign following Inslee’s decision to not run for reelection after serving the position since 2012.