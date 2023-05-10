(The Center Square) – On Wednesday morning, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is ending the requirement that Washington state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“For more than three years, we have all faced incredible challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives,” the governor said in a news release. “Throughout this public health crisis, our state employee family demonstrated inspiring resilience and dedication, and I thank our employees for their exemplary service under unprecedented circumstances. We have risen to the occasion during a defining moment in our history, and the measures we took helped us to achieve one of the lowest death rates in the nation.”
Inslee’s announcement follows the end of the U.S. national emergency response to the pandemic last month with President Joe Biden signing a bipartisan congressional resolution bringing it to close. Vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors are set to end Thursday.
In August 2021, Inslee issued an executive order mandating that all state workers, as well as K-12 and public university employees, be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face termination.
More than 1,800 state employees were initially fired or voluntarily left their jobs for failing to comply with Inslee’s vaccine mandate.