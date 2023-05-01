(The Center Square) – King County officials see the newly-approved crisis center levy as a step forward in providing sufficient mental health services.
While the King County Canvassing Board does not certify the election until May 5, The Center Square is calling the race with the levy receiving 57% approval from voters.
The King County Crisis Care Center levy will cost property owners 15 cents per $1,000 assessed value, or approximately $121 a year for a median priced home in King County, according to estimated 2024 home values.
An estimated $1.3 billion in generated revenue from the levy will go towards the creation of a regional network of five crisis care centers throughout the county for people needing mental health treatment.
“Passing this levy is a significant step towards providing the residents of King County the mental health crisis services they deserve,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said in a statement.
The crisis care centers system create more same-day access to care for people in need. King County Executive Dow Constantine expects the centers to help reduce the use of costly hospital stays and jails by better connecting people to available treatment options.
King County has a total of 244 mental health residential treatment beds for the entire region in 2023. That is down 111 beds from the capacity of 355 beds in 2018.
"We must build a stronger behavioral health system to meet the urgent and growing need for care," Constantine said. "With this strong approval, we will chart a path forward to provide the help people need and deserve."
The crisis care centers will provide some help for city officials throughout King County as they scramble to find their own enforcement on drug possession. The urgent work by cities is a result of the failed Senate Bill last month that would have provided a permanent law against drug possession violators. The current law is a temporary fix to the issue that is set to sunset on July 1 throughout Washington state.
“I am happy that at least the Crisis Care Centers ballot measure passed so that there will be funding for crisis centers for behavioral health challenges,” Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said in a phone call to The Center Square. “That will be a much appreciated resource.”
Constantine said the county will now develop its implementation plan, which is anticipated to be proposed by the end of 2023 for review and approval by the King County Council.