(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Washington state Senate expressed some optimism Tuesday about the prospects of a bill to ease restrictions on vehicular pursuits by police in the state.
“One, the study bill in the Senate died in Ways and Means, which I think is frankly a good outcome,” Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said during Republican leadership’s weekly media availability event to discuss the legislative session. “Nobody who is thinking about this thought studying it for two more years was a good idea, and that bill had limited ability to amend it.”
The Senate Republican leader's comments were a reference to Senate Bill 5533 that would keep the current pursuit restrictions in place and give the state Criminal Justice Training Commission until the end of October 2024 to study the issue and come up with model legislation.
The Senate Law & Justice Committee advanced SB 5533 in early February. An executive session on the bill before the Senate Ways and Means Committee was scheduled for last Friday but no action was taken.
“And the good news is that the real pursuit bill moved out of Transportation in the House…” Braun said.
That was a reference to Substitute House Bill 1363, which passed out of the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.
SHB 1363 would let officers go after suspects if there is reasonable suspicion of a violent crime, sex offense, vehicular assault, domestic violence, escape, or driving under the influence.
The original House Bill 1363 would have restored the reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe committed crimes.
HB 1363 was introduced in response to House Bill 1054 – passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021 – which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause from reasonable suspicion.
Since HB 1054 went into effect nearly two years ago, there has been a marked increase in auto thefts and drivers refusing to stop for police.
“I’m very hopeful that it will make its way across the floor of the House to the Senate,” Braun said of SHB 1363. “And we believe at this point there’s a path to get a hearing, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, chair of the Senate Law and Justice Committee and deputy majority leader of the Senate, has in the past refused to hear proposed changes to the pursuit law so far.
In closing remarks, Braun indicated “what we’re hearing from our constituents as the most important issues” includes “public safety.”