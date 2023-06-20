(The Center Square) – Nick Brown on Tuesday resigned as U.S. attorney for Western Washington ahead of an expected bid to be the state’s next attorney general. His last day on the job is Wednesday.
Brown, a former legal counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, was nominated for the federal job by President Joe Biden in July 2021 and approved by the U.S. Senate two months later.
He said he plans to return part-time as a partner at Seattle-based Pacifica Law Group where he worked previously.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, and humbled to have been selected by President Biden to serve in this important role,” Brown said in a news release announcing his departure. “Building safe and healthy communities is one of the most important challenges we face as a state. Leading the federal partners who work to keep our communities safe and learning from our community partners has reinforced for me the need to tackle these difficult challenges head on.”
Brown spent much of his nearly two years in office stressing the importance of safeguarding civil rights, battling the fentanyl crisis and combating gun crime.
In his announcement, Brown said he had submitted a letter of resignation to the president, but did not specify his future political plans, noting that he hoped “to return to public service in the future.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office was tight-lipped about any future political plans Brown might have.
“I’m not able to speak to his path going forward or what opportunities he may see,” Emily Langlie, the office’s communications director, told The Center Square. “I would say, while here, Nick put his focus on this office and it has been doing a lot of excellent work.”
That work includes standing up a new unit dealing with cybercrimes, probing fraud cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and prosecuting those who engage in human trafficking.
In 2021, Brown was selected to chair the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Civil Rights. The U.S. Attorney’s Office under Brown then put a priority on preventing and prosecuting hate crimes.
A native of Washington, Brown graduated magna cum laude from Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree. He received his juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 2002. Brown graduated from Steilacoom High School in 1995.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman is set to serve as the acting U.S. attorney once Brown departs, according to the news release.
The only declared candidate so far for the 2024 race for Washington state attorney general is state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond.