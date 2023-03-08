(The Center Square) – Washington came in near the bottom in a new national study comparing state emergency executive powers.
The Evergreen State ranked No. 45 – tied with Hawaii – in the Maine Policy Institute’s 2023 edition of its “Scoring Emergency Executive Powers in All 50 States.”
The think tank's rankings are the result of looking at “each state’s emergency powers statutes to determine the extent of legislative oversight, powers delegated to the chief executive, and the process for initiating or terminating a state of emergency declaration.”
The study noted that in Washington only the governor can declare and end a state of emergency, as well as the fact that there are no time limits on a state of emergency, although there is a 30-day limit for certain executive orders.
On February 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the novel coronavirus that was spreading across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the state of emergency, the governor issued scores of additional proclamations ranging from shelter-in-place orders to school closures to a moratorium on evictions to vaccine and mask mandates.
Inslee ended the state of emergency on Oct. 31, 2022.
“As described in the first of this 50-State Emergency Powers Scorecard, states were not graded on how their governor exercised emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the new study says. “Rather, this scorecard judges the legal environment under which a governor may exercise executive power during a state of emergency. While some governors’ actions (and resulting legislative or judicial action) during the pandemic helped determine a more exact interpretation of various state laws, the purpose of this scorecard was, and continues to be, to provide context and a point of comparison related to the extent of legislative oversight of the executive branch in times of emergency."
Two bills that exercise some legislative oversight of the governor’s powers during an emergency – Senate Bill 5063 and House Bill 1535 – appear to be dead in the Legislature, with neither receiving a public hearing more than halfway through the legislative session.
“I wasn’t going in optimistic, but it needs to be fixed,” Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, said last week of the prospect of emergency powers reform. “I just think it’s hard to fix with the current governor.”
The Center Square reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the Main Policy Institute study.
“The Legislature has taken several looks at our state’s emergency powers statute each of the last three sessions and has not seen a compelling reason to change it,” Mike Faulk, Inslee’s deputy communications director/press secretary, said in an email.