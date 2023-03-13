(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier David Eby touted the continuation of strengthening ties between their two jurisdictions and nations during a joint Monday afternoon press conference in Olympia, Washington.
Eby’s journey south to neighboring Washington marks his first international trip since becoming premier of British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, in November.
“We have had the start of a beautiful friendship, continuing to build what we’ve done with the premier’s predecessor,” Inslee said, adding “because we have such great intertwined futures of our people.”
A major part of that relationship is transitioning to a clean energy future in the fight against climate change, according to both men.
In October, then-British Columbia Premier John Hogan and governors from the western United States – Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom – signed a memorandum of understanding on dealing with climate change in the Pacific region.
The deal, inked at the Presidio in San Francisco, included a new statement of cooperation on moving toward a low-carbon future and also better protecting affected communities from fire, flooding, and heatwaves. Also included in the agreement: a pledge to invest in climate infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations across the region.
“Both our province and our state is moving forward to really build jobs in a clean energy economy, and I think we’re both celebrating success on both sides of the border,” Inslee continued. “We talked about ways we could continue to collaborate – potentially – collaboration around a mutual cap-and-invest system at some point. But obviously try to find a way to grow jobs in both our communities.”
Last week, officials with the Washington State Department of Ecology hailed as a success the state’s first auction of emission allowances under the cap-and-trade program established by the Climate Commitment Act. The Feb. 28 auction raised approximately $300 million.
The cap-and-trade puts limits on greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters. Companies unable to meet the cap can purchase carbon allowances from the state. Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by Ecology.
Eby agreed that joint action was needed to mitigate the influence of climate change on the region.
“The impact of climate change in Washington state is as visible as it is in British Columbia: wildfires, flooding,” he said. “And I think that leads to the need for us to – the urgency in the populations both of us serve – take action on that.”
Eby does not agree with the either-or-approach on the issue of climate change.
“I know, as Gov. Inslee does, that people who say we have to choose between our economy and our climate – it’s a false choice,” he said. “Gov. Inslee, your work here in Washington state is demonstration of that, and we believe our work in British Columbia – with our strong recovery out of the pandemic – is also evidence of this approach.”
The green economy will produce plenty of jobs, Inslee assured, having previously said a partnership between Washington and British Columbia on emissions auctions would create jobs for both countries.
“Given the enormous revolution, which is the decarbonization of the entire world economy, there’s enough work for everybody here,” the governor said. “And I think over time we’re going to find that out with very, very rapid job creation on both sides of this border.”
Eby echoed those sentiments.
“We know that we’re stronger together,” he said. “We know that by working together we can take on these big challenges, and I agree with you, this is a great start to our relationship, and certainly a great introduction to me as new premier to the leadership here in Washington state.”