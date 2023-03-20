(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was sitting at $4.24 statewide on Monday, down from $4.25 a week prior according to AAA data. This was the first time Washington residents saw overall pump prices fall all year.
This 1 cent per gallon decrease moved with the national average, albeit at a slower pace, which fell from $3.47 per gallon to $3.44 per gallon, a 3 cent per gallon decrease over the same time period.
“Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s fair to wonder how soon prices will drop at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.
He added that gas stations “paid for the fuel that is in their underground tanks weeks ago, when oil was nearly $15 more a barrel. So it will take time for any savings due to cheaper oil to be seen at the pump. And that is assuming the oil price does not rise again.”
Residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most. Washington’s pump prices again came in at fourth most expensive nationally, being beat out only by Nevada, Hawaii, and California, who filled out third to first on the list.
Washington’s $4.24 per gallon places it 80 cents per gallon higher than the national average of $3.44 per gallon. It is also $1.26 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel costs of $2.98 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.24 per gallon, up 3 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $4.85 and $3.61 per gallon, respectively.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
On top of these higher prices, as of Jan. 1 of this year, Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade system to pay for at the pump.
“The first auction of CO2 allowances [averaged] $48.50 per metric ton of CO2. This equates to about 39 cents per gallon of gasoline and 47 cents per gallon of diesel,” announced a report by the Washington Policy Center based on recently released Washington State Department of Ecology data.
WPC environmental analyst Todd Meyers added, “It doesn’t have to be like this. There are ways we can effectively cut CO2 emissions at much lower cost but those options have largely been ruled out in favor of raising tax revenue for the state.”
It remains to be seen if higher auction prices will fuel further increases at the pump.