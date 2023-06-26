(The Center Square) – Washington state Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Lake Sutherland, is running for commissioner of public lands in 2024.
Van De Wege currently chairs the Senate’s Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources & Parks Committee. He previously served five terms in the state House of Representatives.
“I’ve been a state lawmaker for years, but I’ve been a firefighter my entire professional life,” Van De Wege, who announced his run on Wednesday, says on his campaign website. “So when I say I understand the danger and destruction caused by wildfires, I speak from experience. I’ve felt the heat and I’ve breathed smoke-filled air.
“And I understand only too well, as wildfires have become more frequent and more devastating, how urgently we need to take action to reduce the threat of wildfires through smart land management. I know just how deadly and destructive wildfires are.”
The commissioner of public lands oversees the state’s Department of Natural Resources, including the department’s wildland firefighting preparedness.
Earlier this month, the Washington State Department of Health urged the public to prepare for wildfire smoke that can make the air unhealthy to breathe as part of Smoke Ready Week, which was observed from June 12 through June 16.
Van De Wege may not be the only Democrat in the race for lands commissioner for long.
King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove announced on social media in May that he is “seriously considering” a run for the position next year. He ran for lands commissioner in 2016 but was defeated by current Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.
Franz, in her second term as lands commissioner, announced earlier this year that she is a candidate for governor.
Gov. Jay Inslee previously announced he would not be seeking an unprecedented fourth term.