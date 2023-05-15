Olga Sagan, the owner of Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky, poses for a photo in front of her business Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pike Place Market in Seattle. A recent caller threatened to stage a terrorist attack on the store. Angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia's war on Ukraine, some people are taking it out on Russian businesses and brands in the U.S. and business owners and experts say it's the most intense anti-Russian sentiment they've seen to date.