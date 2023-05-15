(The Center Square) – Piroshky Piroshky Owner Olga Sagan has announced her campaign for the Seattle City Council’s 7th District seat.
Piroshky Piroshky is a popular bakery that originated in Downtown Seattle’s Pike Place Market, specializing in Eastern European cuisine. Olga became part-owner of the bakery in 2006 and later bought it outright in 2017, according to her campaign website.
Piroshky Piroshky has grown to four permanent locations throughout Seattle since Olga took over leadership.
Sagan made the announcement on Mother’s Day with a letter from her daughter on a Twitter thread. In the letter, Sagan’s daughter said that “everyone wants a better, cleaner downtown – one where its own residents aren’t afraid to walk the streets at night or on their own.”
“Seeing what my mom has been able to do, I know that with the right people and the right environment she can achieve that,” Sagan’s daughter added.
Sagan temporarily closed one of her locations near Third Avenue and Pike Street due to increased crime in Downtown Seattle last year. She previously told The Seattle Times that downtown streets have been abandoned by the government and handed over to criminal activity.
The Piroshky Piroshky owner has not identified a political party or her top issues yet. She set a kickoff party on May 31, where she is expected to speak more on her campaign for the Seattle City Council 7th District.
Sagan will look to overtake the Seattle City Council 7th District seat from current City Councilmember Andrew Lewis. The incumbent councilmember is campaigning with a focus on providing housing with supportive services for addiction and behavioral health conditions, as well as implementing a new public safety strategy that adds mental health clinicians to respond with police and firefighters.
The Seattle City Council election will be held on Nov. 7, 2023.