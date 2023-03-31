(The Center Square) – Seven years ago, then-state Sen. Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, introduced a bill to address Washington state’s burgeoning homelessness problem by using $186 million from the state’s “rainy day” budget stabilization fund – $700 million at the time – and using about $100 million to leverage extra grants and other sources of revenue.
Back in 2016, Senate Bill 6647 did not pass the state Legislature, but the incident has not been forgotten by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The governor made mention of it during Thursday afternoon’s press conference while speaking about homelessness in the Evergreen State.
“I remember in 2016 when we tried to use the rainy day fund as an emergency and the response from the Republican leader is: that’s your problem – your emergency – not ours,” Inslee said.
That was a reference to the response of then-Sen. Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, to Sen. Nelson’s proposal at the time: “It’s her emergency.”
The Center Square reached out to the Governor’s Office to ask if Inslee was blaming Republicans for not tapping into reserves in 2016 to deal with homelessness in Washington.
“The governor was specifically highlighting Republicans’ rhetoric that the homelessness emergency was someone else’s problem not theirs,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said in an email reply. “This was in response to baseless claims made at the GOP’s media availability earlier this week about the history of our efforts to address homelessness.”
The Center Square also asked if tapping Washington’s reserves back then would have threatened the state’s credit rating.
“The question of the best source of the funds would have been its own debate, but any past proposals to tap the rainy day fund would have included plans to replenish it,” Faulk replied.
The Center Square also reached out to Schoesler, who still serves in the Senate, for comment on Inslee’s reference.
“In 11 years, controlling one chamber each year and both for 6 years, it is a clear failure,” Schoesler said via email. “When you consider billions invested by State, Federal, Local and nonprofits, all of the Camp Inslees across the State show the abysmal failure.”
He sent a second email that stated, “Housing funding started in the mid-80s with 300 million dollars.”
Housing and homelessness have been a major focus of the current legislative session.
More than 25,000 people are living on the street or in emergency and transitional housing across the state, an 11% increase from 2020, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.