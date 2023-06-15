(The Center Square) – A two-day event at the White House hosting state lawmakers from around the country to discuss abortion access included four legislators from Washington state.
Sens. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, represented the Washington State Senate at the event, while Reps. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, and My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, represented the Washington State House of Representatives.
The event, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday, was held just shy of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that struck down Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to the states.
“Washington has provided a blueprint for other states looking to protect and strengthen reproductive freedom,” Dhingra said, according to a Thursday news release.
She is the sponsor of companion legislation to House Bill 1155, the “My Health, My Data Act” which beefs up consumer protections around the collecting, sharing and selling of consumer data, including information gathered by apps, websites and organizations.
HB 1155 was passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
It was but one of several bills passed during this year’s legislative session and signed into law that strengthened access to abortion in Washington.
“It was invigorating and reassuring to be in the company of other lawmakers fighting to protect these rights and to hear about their ideas to push back against extremism,” said Dhingra, who has declared her candidacy to be Washington state’s next attorney general.
Her Senate colleague agreed with her assessment.
“Today we celebrate the incredible strides we have made for reproductive freedom while acknowledging the urgency to continue our fight,” Kuderer said. “A year after the disastrous Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, we refuse to allow our rights to be eroded and we stand united in our commitment to ensuring reproductive freedom for all people. In Washington state, we are proud to lead the way, crafting policies that safeguard individual rights and protect every person’s right to choose. We must persist in our pursuit of a future where reproductive choices are respected and accessible to all.”
Earlier this year, Inslee announced the state had purchased 30,000 doses of the abortion drug mifepristone, as state officials braced for a federal court ruling in Texas that saw a preliminary judgment invalidating the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the drug.
The Dobbs decision is widely seen as enhancing Washington state’s status as an abortion haven.