(The Center Square) – Some farmers and producers in Washington state say they have paid higher fuel prices than they should have under the Climate Commitment Act, or cap-and-trade-law, that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
Per the CCA passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, Washington’s cap-and-trade program requires emitters to obtain “emissions allowances” equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Department of Ecology.
The first auction held in February brought in just under $300 million.
The CCA also requires the Department of Ecology to ensure fuel taxes on food production and transportation are exempt from the law, but that hasn’t always been the case, with reports of some farmers and agricultural transportation workers saying their invoices for fuel shot up because of the carbon tax.
“Fuel is a significant cost of farming and fishing both in operating equipment but also in transporting materials and products. The legislature required that all these costs be included in the exemption,” states a news release put out last month by Save Family Farming, an agricultural organization headquartered in Everson.
“Despite the Climate Commitment Act specifically directing them to do so, Ecology delayed setting up any process, then left it to refiners to solve the problem. Now Ecology is blaming refiners for not doing what the Legislature required the department to do.”
The Center Square asked the office of Gov. Jay Inslee, a proponent of the cap-and-trade law, to weigh in on the matter.
“Regulated oil suppliers have no obligation to purchase allowances to cover the emissions from these exempt fuels, and they should not be charging customers for them,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said in an email.
He went on to say, “The Department of Ecology has provided extensive guidance to help oil suppliers and others demonstrate that these fuels are exempt, and several major fuel suppliers are now applying that guidance and providing the exemptions called for in the law. BP [British Petroleum] recently announced that they have the guidance needed to stop applying surcharges to most exempt fuels and begin issuing refunds.”
Representatives from the Department of Ecology and BP confirmed that to The Center Square in separate emails.
“We worked with fuel suppliers to develop guidance on how to document the sales of exempt fuels – information that suppliers are required by law to provide regardless of whether they choose to impose surcharges on their customers,” Claire Boyte-White with the Department of Ecology's Climate Commitment Act Implementation Group said. “Our goal at Ecology is to see that the law is followed – including the exemptions in the statute. Agricultural and maritime customers are right to demand that fuel suppliers comply with the law.”
She continued, “We have produced a number of guidance documents to help covered fuel suppliers record their sales of exempt fuels so that they can reflect those savings in their customer invoices. You can find these documents on our Emissions Reporting page under the Emissions Reporting Guidance and Resources dropdown.”
The process is starting to work, Boyte-White said.
“We know that fuel suppliers have what they need because we have received reports that an increasing number of fuel suppliers are now using these resources to document exemptions and pass along those savings to their agricultural customers,” she explained. “If customers are still being charged surcharges, they should consider switching to another provider.”
Joshua Hicks, BP’s U.S. media relations manager, told The Center Square much the same thing.
“BP continues to support Washington state’s Climate Commitment Act, which aligns with our global net zero ambition,” he said. “We have worked with our customers and the Department of Ecology to address uncertainty around how entities can verify exemptions that apply to targeted fuels used by marine and agricultural customers.”
Hicks provided some more details.
“In April, BP developed an exempt fuels compliance structure that the Department of Ecology concurred met its standards,” he said. “For our customers who have agreed to the compliance structure, we are no longer including the cost of CCA compliance on exempt fuels. For those same customers who have the appropriate paperwork, we are rebating the cost of CCA compliance on exempt fuels looking back to January 1.”
Senate Bill 5766 to refund cap-and-trade fuel surcharges to farmers and haulers of agricultural products was introduced during the legislative session that ended last month, but didn’t make it past the committee stage.