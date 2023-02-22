(The Center Square) – If a bill that passed Washington’s state Senate Wednesday becomes law, it would no longer be legal for employers to insist on a drug test to screen for cannabis usage as a condition of being hired.
However, businesses could still test employees once hired, and fire those who fail their drug tests to maintain a “drug free workplace.”
“It comes down to discriminating against people who use cannabis,” said state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Desmoines, chair of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee in a statement. “For people using a legal substance, having a pre-employment test like this is just plain unfair, and we should stop it.”
She added, “At a time when the number of unfilled positions is extremely high, we shouldn’t be limiting our workforce by deterring qualified job applicants. This legislation opens the door for people who might otherwise not even apply for a position.”
The bill, SB 5123, passed the Senate in a vote that largely broke down along party lines. It received 28 yeas and 21 nays, with only Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, voting with the Senate Republican no votes.
If enacted, the bill would “not prohibit using tests for other drugs, and it would not prohibit using cannabis tests after accidents or because of suspicion of impairment,” explained a news release from the Washington Senate Democrats.
The bill would not apply to the application process in the airline or aerospace industries or positions that have federal background checks and security clearances as a condition of employment, because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level.
The Senate Labor & Commerce Committee considered but rejected as overbroad a Republican amendment to the bill allowing for pot pre-screenings for “safety sensitive position[s] for which impairment while working presents a substantial risk of death or serious injury to the worker, coworkers, or members of the public.”