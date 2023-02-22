FILE — Washington cannabis shop

In this photo taken Dec. 7, 2015, a worker cleans a display case at the Ganja Goddess Cannabis Store in Seattle. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Washington state officials announced that the state's nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to any adult over 21 who receives a shot on-site, but due to federal law and other complications, it's not clear if any of the state's legal pot shops will participate. A current manager at Ganja Goddess said that they would not be participating because they do not have space to host a clinic. 

 Ted S. Warren / AP

(The Center Square) – If a bill that passed Washington’s state Senate Wednesday becomes law, it would no longer be legal for employers to insist on a drug test to screen for cannabis usage as a condition of being hired.

However, businesses could still test employees once hired, and fire those who fail their drug tests to maintain a “drug free workplace.”

“It comes down to discriminating against people who use cannabis,” said state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Desmoines, chair of the Senate Labor & Commerce Committee in a statement. “For people using a legal substance, having a pre-employment test like this is just plain unfair, and we should stop it.”

She added, “At a time when the number of unfilled positions is extremely high, we shouldn’t be limiting our workforce by deterring qualified job applicants. This legislation opens the door for people who might otherwise not even apply for a position.”

The bill, SB 5123, passed the Senate in a vote that largely broke down along party lines. It received 28 yeas and 21 nays, with only Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, voting with the Senate Republican no votes.

If enacted, the bill would “not prohibit using tests for other drugs, and it would not prohibit using cannabis tests after accidents or because of suspicion of impairment,” explained a news release from the Washington Senate Democrats.

The bill would not apply to the application process in the airline or aerospace industries or positions that have federal background checks and security clearances as a condition of employment, because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level.

The Senate Labor & Commerce Committee considered but rejected as overbroad a Republican amendment to the bill allowing for pot pre-screenings for “safety sensitive position[s] for which impairment while working presents a substantial risk of death or serious injury to the worker, coworkers, or members of the public.”

Regional Editor

Jeremy Lott is a regional editor at The Center Square overseeing the Pacific Northwest. Lott previously worked as an editor for a number of publications and founded three of the Real Clear Politics family of websites.