(The Center Square) - The Washington Legislature since 2018 has looked at a potential ultra-high-speed train that would run from Vancouver, B.C. through Seattle to Portland, Oregon, to be paid for in part through a private-public partnership.
That work has included a 2019 business case analysis and a 2020 framework study conducted by the Washington State Department of Transportation, or WSDOT, with a cost-range estimate between $24-42 billion.
However, a new independent review of WSDOT's studies by consulting groups RSG and STV found that while they were consistent with industry standards, they underestimated project costs. The group's conclusion is that more work is needed, particularly regarding the rail line's technology and infrastructure.
RSG Vice President Jim Brogan told the Washington Joint Transportation Committee, or JTC, at its June 20 meeting that while the assumptions made by WSDOT were appropriate for a feasibility study, they are "not appropriate for investment grade level of analysis."
The independent review found that the project's cost range is now $36-63 billion. The estimated cost for tunnel has also doubled, from $230 million per mile to $450 million per mile.
However, STV Vice President Tyler Bonstead said the estimate is "a low number" and is more likely around $70 billion. However, he added that "to give any kind of cost estimate right now is kind of impossible. Most important thing to do is come up with a well-defined project."
One of those major project details is whether to make it purely a high-speed rail train, which goes 200 miles per hour or more, or utilize a hybrid system in which the train slows down when entering urban areas and can connect to existing corridors.
Another is the number of stations the line ultimately includes, as WSDOT's prior studies assumed multiple station stops between Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland.
Despite the cost estimate increase, the independent review still found that either a purely high-speed train or hybrid scenario "improved ridership results and economic benefits," according to Brogan.
STV Planning Manager Doreen Zhao told the JTC that, for the project to move forward, a more formal structure "is really needed for the three jurisdictions."
According to the independent review, the entity would have "the right level of decision-making authority, financial management capacitates, and procurement experience often requires enabling legislation or additional partnership agreements."
For critics and skeptics of the proposal, the updated cost estimates bear a resemblance of California's own high-speed rail efforts. Approved by voters in 2008 via a $9 billion bond authorization, as of May there was still not a mile of track laid. The cost of the project is now $88-128 billion to complete.
Others such as Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, questioned a potential $70 billion investment in a bullet train when it might go to existing transportation infrastructure. According to a 2022 report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, Washington state "as identified needed repairs on 7,030 bridges at an estimated cost of $15.7 billion."
"We got a lot of bridges we need to replace in this state," Walsh said. "Should we use that many billions to start building this system? We need to look at how resources might otherwise be used in the same timeline that we are looking at developing this other cool thing. We need that added element in the analysis."
Last year, the Legislature dedicated $4 million for additional analysis and development of the project, with $150 million for matching funds with federal funding through 2028. WSDOT has a new report on its updated work on the project due to the Legislature on June 30.