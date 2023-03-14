(The Center Square) – Pierce County is seeking applicants ranging from mental health providers to therapeutic court-related services for approximately $28 million in grant funding.
Funds for any applicants stem from the Behavioral Health Tax and the Liquor Excise Tax. The Pierce County Council authorized a one-tenth of 1% Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts Sales Tax in December 2020. It was established to decrease justice system costs and usage at the emergency department by providing treatment for mental health and substance use.
The Washington state Liquor Excise Tax has a sales tax rate of 20.5% for consumers and 13.7% for on-premise retailers. It funds substance use treatment programs licensed by the state’s Department of Health.
The $28 million targets the following: rural behavioral health, behavioral health workforce, community education, prevention and early intervention, outpatient and community-based services, crisis and inpatient services, services for the justice involved, and behavioral health housing supports, according to the county.
“We’re looking for providers who can offer a wide range of services including treatment in rural communities, sobering centers, crisis intervention and prevention for children, and other innovative and effective programs that address the unmet substance use disorder and mental health needs in our community,” Pierce County Human Services Director Heather Moss said in a statement. “Mental health can be maintained and restored in many ways – we welcome creative proposals from our social services community to help address this county’s mental health needs.”
Pierce County Human Services requested a report to assess existing behavioral health and mental health provider capacity last summer. This resulted in the 2021 Behavioral Health Improvement Plan, which found that a lack of access to behavioral health services has been a growing problem in the county and nationally.
“The main reason for this lack of access is a shortage of counselors available to do the work,” Pierce County said in its Behavioral Health Workforce report. “Community behavioral health agencies go months or years with vacant positions because they are unable to attract counselors in a competitive labor market.”
Notably, the report found that the current behavioral health system funded by the Behavioral Health Tax has not been able to keep pace with increased demand for services.
The deadline for grant applicants is April 28.