(The Center Square) – Despite a surprising turn of events Wednesday that saw legislation pass the Senate giving police in Washington state more discretion in engaging in vehicular pursuits, the ultimate fate of the bill remains to be determined.
Engrossed Senate Bill 5352, which passed on a 26-23 vote, would let police pursue if they have reasonable suspicion that a person in the fleeing vehicle has committed or is committing a violent crime, a sex offense, a vehicular assault, domestic violence, an escape, or driving under the influence. Amendments to the bill call for extra training and communication with local law enforcement during chases to protect bystanders.
A similar bill, Substitute House Bill 1363, had been making its way through the House but did not receive a floor vote count before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. cut-off deadline to get a bill out of its chamber of origin.
The passage of ESB 5352 out of the Senate caught many off guard because Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee, offered up the amended bill after having previously stated she would not hear the bill in her committee.
Republican and Democratic leaders had different ideas about Dhingra’s apparent change of heart.
“I think the fact that Sen. Dhingra was involved in that process was only because she is the chair, and they tried to respect their chair,” Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said during a Thursday morning Republican media availability event. “She has been the person – more than any single person – that stood in the way of that. The fact that she – it was her striker, and that’s how it came out, and just the fact that she’s the chair and that’s the way they run their caucus, not because she wanted to.”
Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, indicated Dhingra’s decision was more deliberate regarding the “fairly unusual” way the bill was brought up in the Senate.
“And so, I think the key thing is it was Sen. Dhingra who came forward and said that hey, with the House looking like it might not move forward I think we should reconsider this policy and that it deserves a conversation in front of the full caucus,” Billig said at a Thursday morning Democrat media availability event. “And not hey we should pass this or shouldn’t pass this, but I think this policy deserves a conversation, and I agreed with that.”
Speaker of the House Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, was somewhat coy about the bill’s chances of passing the House.
“I think the bill that passed off the Senate floor – I haven’t had the chance to look at it – it’s different than what we considered here,” she said. “There continues to be broad, very broad, diversity of opinion about the elements of any pursuit bill within our caucus. And so I think we’ll continue to move forward looking to balance the concerns that people have, like really looking at public safety broadly, right, wanting to make sure police have the tools to do their job, at the same time I’m making sure that innocent people aren’t killed by dangerous high-speed chases.”
Gov. Jay Inslee indicated he’s open to a police pursuit reform bill coming across his desk.
“I’m very happy that the Senate is advancing the cause of some reform of our police pursuit policies,” he said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. “I hope the House will consider those proposals the Senate has made. I think that some changes on adjusting that needle of where we set it on police pursuits, realizing there’s always some danger in pursuits, but there’s also a danger of further criminal conduct as well. I think that needle needs to change, and I hope the House will consider the Senate proposal.”
In 2021, House Bill 1054 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Inslee. The law upped the threshold for police to engage in vehicle chases to probable cause from reasonable suspicion. Since HB 1054 went into effect nearly two years ago, there has been a marked increase in auto thefts and drivers refusing to stop for police.