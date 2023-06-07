(The Center Square) – The City of Pasco, Washington, has lifted its decade-long ban on retail cannabis.
“It’s not necessarily what I wanted, it’s not – I don’t think – what anybody here wanted, but we are at a conclusion,” said Mayor Pro Tem. Craig Maloney. “I am ready to move forward.”
The city council passed Ordinance 4670 on Monday night by a vote of 4-3. It will take effect five days after approval pending publication requirements, according to the Tri-City Herald.
Maloney, Mayor Blanche Barajas and Council members Joseph Campos and Zahra Roach voted to pass the measure, while Councilmen Pete Serrano, David Milne and Irving Brown opposed it. Brown changed his vote from supporting to opposing the measure, City Clerk Debra Barham said.
Pasco is the first of Eastern Washington’s Tri-Cities, which include Kennewick and Richland, to lift the near decade-long ban, according to KEPR. The state legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.
The measure will lift the city’s ban on retail cannabis in three commercial zones, C-1, C-2, and C-3, along with three industrial zones, I-1, I-2, and I-3. It allows cannabis stores in North Road 68, Kings Corner, Broadmoor Boulevard, East Lewis Street and Court Street.
Pasco can have a maximum of three stores, four if one is a “social equity licensee.” State law bars cannabis stores from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds, recreation centers, childcare centers, public parks, public transit centers, libraries or arcades that allow minors.
The measure reduces the buffer zone to 100 feet between Columbia and Clark streets and between 2nd and 5th avenues, which fall in the C2 zone.
“I do find it interesting that we’re reducing the buffer zones in the C2 zone, which is one of the areas people expressly did not want it,” Serrano said. “But it is what it is.”
A 2021 survey found about 45% of Pasco residents would support changes allowing cannabis retail in city limits, while 46% would not. The remaining 9% said they “don’t know.”
“Council is relieved to put this behind us,” Campos said, according to the Tri-City Herald. “If the public determines they don’t want to patronize and these businesses struggle, then that’s not council’s responsibility.”