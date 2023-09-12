(The Center Square) – Walmart will pay $62.6 million to Washington state as part of a settlement for the role its store pharmacies played in contributing to the opioid epidemic. The money will be split equally with eligible local governments, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday.
The allotment is part of a larger $1.1 billion payout recovered from 11 companies involved in opioid production, distribution, or sales. Walmart will pay 97% of its obligated amount within a few months, the AG’s Office said in a press release. Allocations that counties and cities will receive can be viewed on this chart.
The top-five county recipients, including their local governments, are: King County, $112.5 million; Pierce County, $52 million; Snohomish County, $51 million; Spokane County, $38.3 million; and Clark County, $29.3 million.
Local governments will decide how to spend their share and state legislators will determine distribution of Washington’s share, both of which come from an overall $3.1 billion multi-state resolution with Walmart. As part of the agreement, Walmart is expected to “tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and prevent patients from seeking multiple prescriptions.”
All the monies must be used to combat the epidemic effects of opioids, including fentanyl, an addictive synthetic narcotic far more powerful than morphine that has contributed to an increasing number of deaths across the state and nation.
And litigation continues: trials are pending against one opioid manufacturer and multiple other pharmacies.
“This is real money that funds real resources that will save lives,” Ferguson said. “But I am not done here. My office still litigates active cases, which we will use to hold all companies that fueled the opioid epidemic accountable. My team is working to bring even more money and resources back to affected Washington communities.”
In October 2022, 125 eligible local governments in Washington signed onto a $518 million resolution stemming from Ferguson’s earlier lawsuits against opioid distributors. The state has received two initial payments of $82 million from the three largest distributors, and the more-recent resolutions with pharmacies and manufacturers will augment future payments.
One agreement calls for opioid manufacturer Teva to provide 54,120 naloxone kits – each containing two nasal spray devices – in 2024-25 that state agencies will distribute across Washington. Naloxone, also called Narcan, is a medicine which rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
During their legislative session earlier this year, state lawmakers allocated $64.1 million from the opioid payments for multiple measures that included:
- Nearly $18.2 million for prevention, treatment, and recovery support services;
- $15.45 million to tribes and urban Indian health programs for opioid and overdose response activities;
- $5 million for the Washington Department of Health to expand naloxone distribution and overdose education;
- $4 million to provide short-term housing vouchers for individuals with substance use disorders.
All spending decisions, including those addressing the fentanyl epidemic, must be consistent with the state’s Opioid Response Plan. It calls for expanding treatment for opioid-use disorder, supporting first responders, public education campaigns that include school-based and youth-focused programs, more training and support for the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, and increased availability of naloxone and other overdose-treating drugs.
State funding is also planned to support individuals in treatment and recovery, which could include housing, transportation, education, job training and placement, childcare, and for pregnant women and their families including babies with neonatal disorder.