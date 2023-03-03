(The Center Square) – It was a mixed bag in terms of Washington state's economy, according to a Friday morning presentation to the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council by Executive Director Steve Lerch.
On the positive side, revenue collections remain higher than expected for the time being.
“And right now if we look at our revenue collections since the November forecast, we have a positive variance of $89 million,” Lerch said.
Lerch conceded that a recession is likely, according to economic forecasters in general but did provide some reassuring context.
“Again, a lot of economists are not very optimistic,” he said, referencing recent surveys that show a majority of economists expect a recession to begin later this year.
According to a February survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% of 48 economists who responded envision a recession sometime this year.
A January Wall Street Journal survey found that 61% of business and academic economists expect a recession in the next 12 months.
The relatively good news, according to Lerch, is the likely nature of any possible recession.
“I think the general consensus is that recession would be mild, but that tends to be the thinking across a lot of forecasters,” he said.
Lessening the impact of any possible recession on Washington is the fact that the labor market remains strong and consumption patterns are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Despite some highly publicized layoff announcements – especially in the technology sector – and the fact U.S. job openings are down from their recent peak, the nation’s job openings remain at very high levels, according to Lerch.
“We’ve really seen over the last several months that those job opening numbers are trending up,” he said of employment opportunities in the Evergreen State, “so we continue to see a pretty strong labor market.”
Concerns about a possible recession, however, don’t appear to be dimming consumer enthusiasm when it comes to spending money.
“On the other hand, they’re continuing to buy things,” Lerch observed.
U.S. retail trade sales were down 1% in November and down 1.3% in December, but up 3% in January.
“Since the end of the pandemic recession, if you will… we have seen very, very strong retail trade purchases by consumers,” Lerch said.
Washington's revenue collections for December were up 6.4% year-over-year, he said, which was down from November’s 10.2% increase.
“Things may be slowing down a little bit – but still quite strong,” Lerch observed.
It wasn’t all good news, however.
Washington housing permits have been forecast to decrease by an average of 1,200 units annually between 2023 and 2027, according to information presented by Lerch.
“Certainly one of the impacts of raising interest rates has made mortgage rates higher and that has definitely slowed down home purchases and it is having certainly an impact on residential construction as well," he explained. "Whether we’re talking about Washington or the U.S., you can see that really those have been trending down since pretty much the middle of last year."
Lerch went on to say home prices in the Seattle metro area have declined for the last several months.
“Seattle home prices are now actually, for the first time in a very long time, below their year-ago levels, so we are definitely seeing a slowdown in home prices,” he stated.
Lerch expressed concern that other factors could negatively impact the state’s economy: rising interest rates meant to curb historically high inflation that end up pushing the economy into a recession; Congress failing to raise the debt ceiling; and higher energy and grain prices related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.