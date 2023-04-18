(The Center Square) – Seattle & King County Public Health reported over 4,000 fentanyl strips and over 1,000 naloxone kits were distributed free-of-charge between two vending machines since April 2022.
As part of Seattle & King County Public Health’s Direct Resource Outreach Project, the county used end-of-year funds to purchase two vending machines in 2020 that VendNovation were “trying to get rid of,” according to Thea Oliphant-Wells of Seattle & King County Public Health. Peer Seattle and Peer Kent were chosen for the pilot sites and officially launched in April 2022.
As of April 18, there are 302 deaths from opioid overdose in the county so far in 2023, according to public health data. Last year saw a record-high of 802 deaths from opioid use.
Over the past year, King County has been working with community organizations, including Peer Seattle and Peer Kent to expand access to fentanyl strips and Naloxone kits. This has led to a reported distribution of over 100,000 fentanyl test strips and over 13,000 naloxone kits.
“There’s something special about being able to offer immediate, life-saving medication, free of charge,” Peer Seattle Volunteer Shannon French said in a statement. “Our members face long journeys when it comes to recovery, or securing housing and employment, so offering a resource that provides immediate relief goes a long way.”
As part of this outreach effort, Public Health has been working to lower barriers to overdose prevention supplies, not only through online ordering but also through placing supplies in vending machines where they can be easily accessible,” Public Health stated.
King County appropriated $650,000 in its 2023-2024 budget to support the procurement and distribution of the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone, as part of its work to lower synthetic drug use in the region.