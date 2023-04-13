(The Center Square) – A newly proposed Senate Bill from Washington Democratic senators would raise the property tax cap on Washington state and its local governments from 1% to 3%, while angering Republican senators.
Proposed Senate Bill 5770 states that the “arbitrary 1% limitation on the growth of property tax collections has severely inhibited the ability of the state, counties, cities and other special districts to provide critical community services in the face of significant population growth and inflation.”
The 20 Democratic senators that sponsored the bill say that modifying the cap on the growth of property tax collections would restore the primary revenue source the state and local officials use to fund public schools, law enforcement, fire departments and other services Washingtonians rely on.
However, a number of Washington Republican senators have spoken against the bill, saying it makes the cost of living in the state more difficult to afford.
This tax would significantly increase the affordability crisis in our state,” Washington Senate Republican Leader John Braun said in a statement. “Enabling property taxes to go up 3% per year instead of 1% is going to be the tipping point for some homeowners.”
The bill argues that raising the property tax limitation limits provide resources for Washington’s public schools. Specifically, special education resources.
“Because the state portion of the property tax is entirely devoted to support of public schools, raising the cap on the state portion of property taxes will help provide the resources in coming years for the legislature to make ample provision for the education of students with disabilities,” Senate Bill 5770 states.
Washington Senator Mark Schoesler called out the tax cap bill for being introduced outside of the 10-day window under the state constitution that would have required a two-thirds vote from the Senate to advance the bill. The state’s regular session is scheduled to end on April 23.
“Now, the Democrats want to pass an 11th-hour bill that would triple the growth rate of both state and local property taxes,” Schoesler said. “Many people around our state are asking for tax relief and this is the Democrats’ response? Unbelievable.”