(The Center Square) – In the race for electric-vehicle friendliness, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area is in the pole position, according to a new analysis by StorageCafe, a national storage space marketplace powered by commercial real estate data and research company Yardi Matrix.
The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area came in at No. 1 in StorageCafe’s latest ranking of the largest 100-plus metro areas for electric vehicle adoption.
“The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area emerges as the best place for EV drivers based on an analysis of 17 factors, including the number of EVs, public chargers, electricity cost (expressed as an eGallon), infrastructure, clean energy, EV insurance costs, local incentives and more,” Doug Ressler, business intelligence manager at Yardi, explained in an email to The Center Square.
Several key statistics from the study made the Seattle area stand out:
- Seattle ranked No. 7 in electric vehicle adoption, with more than 47,000 electric vehicles on its streets. That translates into three electric vehicles per 100 households.
- With 0.6 public electric vehicle charging stations per 1,000 households, Seattle has the sixth most charging stations in the country.
- More than 7% of rental buildings in Seattle come equipped with charging stations.
- The cost of fueling electric vehicles in Seattle is 90 cents per “electric gallon,” which is much lower than the price of gas. The “eGallon,” represents the cost of driving an electric vehicle the same distance a gas-powered vehicle could travel on a gallon of gas, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Another reason Washington is a great place to own an EV because electricity is cheaper, and cleaner compared to many other places in the country,” Ressler pointed out. “It has the fourth lowest electricity rate in the country in part thanks to the low operating costs of hydroelectric.”
In Washington, hydropower provides approximately two-thirds of the state’s electric production and 90% of its renewable energy.
“In 2022, hydroelectric power accounted for 67% of Washington's total electricity net generation from both utility-scale (1 megawatt or larger) and small-scale (less than 1 megawatt) facilities,” a recent profile analysis by the U.S. Energy Information Administration reads.
Per the StorageCafe study, Washington ranked No. 5 in the nation in terms of electric vehicle registrations – 91,000 – in 2021, behind only California, Florida, Texas, and New York.
The 10 best metro areas for electric vehicles:
1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
4. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington
5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California
7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
10. Stockton, California