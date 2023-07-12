(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Commerce recently announced a Request for Information related to allocating $5 million in federal funding, and they’re looking for your input.
The Department of Commerce mailer referenced programs that will “make available hundreds of billions in both direct federal funding and tools to leverage private sector investment in critical industries in Washington state.”
These programs, created on the federal level by the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are listed below with their respective federal organizations;
- National Institute of Science and Technology - Commercial Fabrication Facilities
- Economic Development Administration - Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs
- Economic Development Administration - Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program
- Build.gov - Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- CleanEnergy.gov - Inflation Reduction Act, Clean Energy
- Build.gov - Building a Better America for State, Local, Tribal Governments
The DOC is seeking details about prospective applications to programs funded under the above federal investments.
They will use this information to “make fair and informed decisions about how to allocate $5 million in state funds over the next two years intended to secure federal investments in projects throughout Washington state.”
Funding grants will vary, but Commerce anticipates that grants will be in the $25,000 to $500,000 range and will be doled out to “eligible organizations pursuing federal investments.”
Looking at the survey included with the mailer, it appears that select locations may have a higher likelihood of receiving funding.
Those locations include highly impacted communities, disadvantaged communities, rural counties, and persistent poverty communities, as defined by various state and federal agencies.
The informational survey must be completed by 5 pm Pacific Standard Time on July 31. More information can be found on the state Department of Commerce website.