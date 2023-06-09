(The Center Square) – Large building owners in Seattle may need to pay more close attention to their carbon emissions soon, pending a newly proposed policy.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is continuing his work to battle climate change with new proposals, including a “Building Emissions Performance Standard Policy.” This proposed legislation would require large building owners in the city to comply with reporting requirements that quantify building emissions by 2027.
Building owners would then be required to meet emissions targets in five-year intervals starting in 2031.
“[The policy] will help Seattle decrease energy use and pollution, create new green jobs, and build more resilient communities for extreme heat and smoke events,” Harrell said in a statement. “This proposal was built thoughtfully in collaboration with environmental leaders and activists, climate scientists, workers, building owners, and community members.”
According to Harrell’s office, the Building Emissions Performance Standard Policy is expected to reduce annual building greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 325,000 metric tons by 2050. That is the equivalent of taking 72,322 gasoline-powered cars off the road for a year.
Approximately 1,650 nonresidential buildings and about 1,885 multifamily buildings with about 20 units or more would be covered under the policy. About 600 large buildings on college and hospital campuses are also covered.
The city has also provided over 1,000 rebates and no-cost upgrades to help households switch to clean energy powered heat pumps. This is part of the Clean Heat Program that provides a $1,500 rebate to households that are income-qualified and can receive a no-cost heat pump conversion through the Seattle Office of Housing.
The city estimates that there will be no remaining homes in Seattle heated with oil by 2030 as a result of these initiatives.