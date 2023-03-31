(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a $970 million housing levy to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.
The seven-year property tax has a tax rate of 45 cents per $1,000 assessed value, or $383 a year for the median Seattle homeowner.
City voters could see the levy on their November ballots if the Seattle City Council passes it in the near future. The Housing Levy was last approved by voters in 2016 and set to expire at the end of 2023. There have been over 16,000 people living in homes funded by the Housing Levy since then, according to Harrell.
The mayor’s proposed levy would address a worsening housing crisis that has developed since 2016.
“Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, where the average rent in Seattle is $2,600 for a two-bedroom apartment [or] considering becoming a homeowner and looking at an over $100,000 down payment . . . you don’t have to be an expert to recognize this issue has worsened,” Harrell said in a press conference on March 30.
The $970 million price tag would be distributed towards various Seattle housing needs. The most spending would be approximately $707 million would go towards creating and preserving affordable rental housing for seniors, homeless people, and other low-income households. To ensure sustainable operations in permanent supportive housing, $122 million would be utilized through 2030, if passed by voters.
The remaining $141 million would be distributed as follows: $51 million for home ownership initiatives; $30 million to provide short-term rent assistance and housing stability services for low-income households; and $60 million to ensure continuous administration of all Housing Levy-funded programs by covering costs.