(The Center Square) - A lawsuit filed in Grant County Superior Court against a newly-enacted Washington state law banning the sale or purchase of firearms deemed “assault weapons” has been moved to Thurston County.
Washington Gun Law, or GWL, tweeted out the decision was a “brutal development,” writing in a separate tweet, “This would be very bad for this case.”
While other lawsuits have been filed against HB 1240 in federal court, the lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Silent Majority Foundation, along with several private citizens, sought a temporary restraining order and injunction to prevent the enforcement of the law at the state level.
According to GWL, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson requested it be moved to Olympia “since the plaintiffs are asking for a statewide injunction.”
However, the Grant County Superior Court judge maintained that the lawsuit could include Gov. Jay Inslee and Ferguson, who are named as the defendants, along with Grant County Sheriff Joseph Kriete.
House Bill 1240 specifically bans several semi-automatic rifles, including the AR-15 and the AK-47. However, it also bans a variety of other semi-automatic rifles that include youth target rifles. Semi-automatic shotguns and pistols with certain features and accessories would also be prohibited from purchase or sale.
The law allows existing firearm owners to keep them and will them to someone, but that person who inherits it must prove the weapon was owned legally before the ban and cannot will it to another person. They would only be able to sell it to the government or law enforcement. HB 1240 also prohibits people from bringing any firearm deemed an “assault weapon” into the state from elsewhere.