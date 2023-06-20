(The Center Square) – King County Metro’s ridership numbers continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but an ongoing bus operator shortage shows the department has ways to go.
Ridership levels reached 244,000 in May for King County Metro. That is a 22% increase year-over-year, with Metro estimating June ridership to hit approximately 260,000 rides, according to Metro statistics. King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said the return of Amazon workers to the downtown area, otherwise known as the “Amazon effect,” is the reason June estimates are higher.
King County Metro is continuing to see its number of bus operators stay under its month end target. The department had 2,484 transit operators, including 571 part-time bus drivers and 1,913 full-time bus drivers in April 2023. By the end of May, the number of operators decreased to 2,148, which was 60 off of the month end target.
Metro also aimed for an available bus fleet of 967 vehicles providing full service in June. However, as of June 12, the number of available vehicles is 80 off target with 887 vehicles able to provide full service.
“Some of these metrics I’m sure will be frustrating for everybody, because we are not where we need to be,” Allison said in a King County Transportation, Economy and Environment Committee meeting on June 20.
Allison added that the department identified three distinct challenges: recruitment, training and retention.
The recruitment challenge has been easing, according to Allison, who said there has been more interest and applications coming in for future bus operators.
Metro is now dedicating more focus on the training challenge, as more applications come in. One way the department is working to improve training for bus operators is through using virtual reality technology. The technology has been implemented in the past few weeks for Metro’s part-time operator program.
“This system provides additional practice in conducting our pre-trip inspections, which has been proven to be a notable barrier for passing our graduation program,” Allison said. “Based on the few classes that have been able to use this new technology, we have improved graduation rates by 5% to 10%.”
Based on Metro’s May estimates, the department would still need more overtime from its current number of operators to reach its metric goals for the upcoming Fall season. According to Allison, Metro is using roughly 30% overtime currently, but is not seen as a sustainable way to run the system.