A King County Metro driver wears a protective mask while waiting at an intersection Monday, May 11, 2020, in Seattle. The coronavirus pandemic has plunged Puget Sound-area transit agencies into crisis-planning mode, as ridership and revenue has plunged and predictions that people will not be returning to buses and trains in large numbers anytime soon. The Seattle Times reports that beyond the immediate health crisis, the pandemic threatens to undo years of transit growth and plunge local transit systems into a financial setback worse than the Great Recession in the late 2000s. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)